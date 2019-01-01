How to register for TKT
You can enter for any module by registering at one of our approved centres.
You can take TKT whatever your background and teaching experience. It is suitable if you are:
- a pre-service or a practising teacher
- teaching primary, secondary or adult learners
- a non-first language or first language English speaker
- a teacher who wants to gain formal recognition of your experience, keep your teaching skills up to date and develop your career opportunities.
You should ideally have English proficiency at CEFR Level B1 or above.