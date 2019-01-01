Prove your teaching knowledge with this series of flexible tests

TKT is a series of modular teaching qualifications which test your knowledge in specific areas of English language teaching. It will help you to build your confidence, and is a cost-effective way to get an internationally recognised qualification. Whether you are a new teacher or have years of experience, TKT is ideal for people who need to prove their teaching knowledge with a globally recognised certificate.

You can take as many modules as you want, over any time period. You receive a Cambridge English certificate for each module you complete.